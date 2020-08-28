Former Indian cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni will be honored by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 29. This honor is being awarded not for his contribution to sports, but for making a career in education (excellence in sports education). The Sports Management Institute, run by Nilesh, will be given this award for excellence in sports education.

Nilesh Kulkarni will also be honored along with the winners of Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards on August 29. The Sports Ministry’s Joint Secretary LS Singh said that the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) has been selected for the 2020 National Sports Promotion Award.

Nilesh, 47, played 3 Tests and 10 ODIs in a career. He started IISM 10 years ago. The institute has pioneered sports management education in the country by offering vocational courses to graduate and mastered students. The institute is jointly run by Nilesh and his wife Rasika in Andheri, Mumbai.

Nilesh, a former Mumbai captain and former selector, has been asked to be present in the ministry on August 29, from where he will attend the virtual ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Regarding this, Professor Ratnakar Shetty said that Nilesh has really worked hard for this institute. The practical part of training, involving students in the actual operation of the game such as Khelo India and other international competitions etc. makes this training very special.