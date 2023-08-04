A Dutchman (53) with a right-wing extremist past was arrested when he tried to buy weapons in Poland. Sources report that it concerns Ronald van der W. from Apeldoorn. The Polish authorities call him ‘an extremist threat’ and think he wanted to use the weapons for ‘attacks’ on Dutch territory. He is also said to have sought contact with pro-Russian extremists in Poland.
Sander van Mersbergen, Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
04-08-23, 20:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#CP86 #prominent #weapons #caught #Poland #Commit #wild #attack #Netherlands
Leave a Reply