The former Minister of Economy and Finance of the Generalitat Natalia Mas has joined the board of directors of La Farga YourCopperSolutionsas reported by the company in a statement this Thursday.

Mas was in charge of the Department of Economy of the Government during the stage of Pere Aragones (ERC), from October 2022 until last August. Previously, the economist headed the General Directorate of Industry of the Department of Business and Labor, among other positions in the administration.

Mas has a degree in Business Administration and Management, and in International Trade from Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). In addition, he completed master’s degrees at the College of Europe (Belgium) and Columbia University (United States).

The metallurgical companyspecialized in copper recycling, explained that the signing is part of the commitment to “have leaders with international experience, capable of providing added value.”

The president of the council, Oriol Guixàhas valued Mas’s “extensive experience in administration, in the economic sector” and strategic vision. Currently, Guixà chairs the business foundation Femcat.