The former Minister of the Interior Miquel Buch (Junts) has denied this Thursday that he hired a sergeant from the Mossos d’Esquadra as an adviser to the department to act as an escort for the expresident Carlos Puigdemont in Belgium. In the last session of a trial in which he faces a request for six years in prison, Buch has assured that he signed Lluís Escolà in the summer of 2018, as soon as he took office, on recommendations from his environment, despite the fact that he did not knew. After unsuccessfully testing “4 or 5 trusted people”, the former counselor opted for this police command, which had been an escort for former presidents Jordi Pujol and Artur Mas. “We came from the attacks in Barcelona, ​​on 1-O, from situations that had put a lot of stress on the body. I needed a person from the inside who could explain to me issues that would be difficult for a counselor to know about, ”he said at the Barcelona Court. He has been accompanied on the defendant’s bench by Escolà, who faces four and a half years in prison and who has also defended his work as his adviser.

The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that, although formally it was impeccable, the appointment of Escolà as a position of trust in the Interior obeyed a hidden intention: to pay the sergeant for the services that, unofficially, he was already providing as Puigdemont’s escort in Waterloo. After the failed proclamation of independence, the former Catalan president fled to Belgium on October 29, 2017. He did so accompanied, among others, by Escolà, who explained this episode in court: “Puigdemont asks me if I can accompany him on a trip private. I tell him that I am on vacation, but that it is an honor for me and that I will accompany him in whatever he needs ”. From that moment, Escolà takes advantage of the work hours accumulated as a police officer and does not return to work until, in July 2018, he is appointed as an adviser. “[Buch] He offers to help me with knowledge of the Mossos body. It was also an honor to help the counselor on this issue when I knew I was quite alone,” he declared.

Escolà held the position between July 2018 and March 2019, when he left the position because the task, always according to his version, did not fully satisfy him. In that time he collected more than 52,000 euros of public money. For the Prosecutor’s Office, the appointment was a cover, so Escolà was being paid for the services he was providing in Waterloo to guarantee the safety of Puigdemont, who was not provided with the escort that corresponds to him by law as former president of the Generalitat . The public ministry considers that the mosso’s constant trips to Belgium are proof that he was carrying out this work. And he questions the validity of the 14 reports that Escolà supposedly delivered to Buch and that deal with matters as diverse as jihadism, management of major events or social networks.

Faced with the thesis of the Prosecutor’s Office, the two defendants have agreed that the advisory work was carried out satisfactorily for both parties. Escolà did not go regularly to the office of the Department of the Interior, nor did he prepare very thoughtful reports, but it was not necessary: ​​what Buch wanted, he has stated before the magistrates, is for it to help him resolve doubts. “More than reports, they were opinions, not very extensive notes, because I don’t like to read. They helped me to know what situation I was going to find myself”. The sergeant had to be available to him, but that did not imply a physical closeness, because many procedures were resolved by phone and even at the former counselor’s home in Premià.

Buch has downplayed the fact that the escort spent a lot of time traveling and has stated that he was unaware, then, of his visits to Waterloo to, presumably, help in the security of the former president. “I can’t tell you if he went with Puigdempont or with his friends to San Fermín. He didn’t care where he was. He only asked for availability. As long as I have an answer, if you take a holiday weekend, it’s not a problem for me. I am not a slave trader”, said Buch jokingly, who has denied that the former president (fled from Spanish justice) asked him to activate the escort service as Interior Minister.

Unlike Buch, the sergeant — who, in addition to his long career as bodyguard chief, has worked in the FC Barcelona security team — has chosen to answer only the questions from his defense. Escolà has denied that he did escort work for Puigdemont in Waterloo. “They didn’t ask me and I didn’t do it. I did not have the tools, the equipment or the physical conditions to do it”, said Escolà, who took leave from work in April 2018 – three months before joining the Interior as an adviser – because of his old back ailments (degenerative osteoarthritis ) had worsened, always according to his version. A few days ago, in his testimony as a witness by videoconference, Puigdemont said that the “friend and patriot” Escolà accompanied him on several occasions to his Belgian residence to guarantee protection that the State denied him.

