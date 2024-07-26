Guerrero, Mexico.- The rancher and former councilor of the municipality of Petatlán, Francisco Rosales López, who was deprived of his freedom by members of a criminal organization, was found murdered wrapped in black bags in Zihuatanejo de Azueta, on the Costa Grande of Guerrero.

According to the report from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the former PRI councilor was found last Wednesday night between Enredadera and Roble streets, in the El Hujal neighborhood, in a suburban area of ​​this tourist destination.

On Thursday, the body, which had signs of torture, was identified by his relatives.

Francisco Rosales was a councilor of the Petatlán City Council in the constitutional period 2018-2021 when the PRD member, Esteban Cárdenas Santana, was Mayor.

Francisco Rosales was a resident of the community of La Palma, which is 2 hours from the capital of Petatlán.

It was reported that the former PRI councilor had been deprived of his freedom when he was in his community by armed men.

In Petatlán and Zihuatanejo de Azueta, the organized crime groups Familia Michoacana and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) generate violence through their dispute that causes these criminal acts.