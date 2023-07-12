The regimes of Nicaragua and Venezuela are two “serious dangers” to democracy and respect for human rights in Latin America, warned former Costa Rican president Rafael Ángel Calderón on Tuesday (11) during a meeting of former representatives held in Paraguay.

At the first Latin American Forum of Ideas (FLI 2023), Calderón, who governed the Central American country between 1990 and 1994 and was born in Nicaragua, stressed the importance of a “democratized Latin America” ​​that “respects human rights”.

“Today we have two serious dangers, in my opinion: one in Nicaragua and the other in Venezuela; the other countries are on the democratic path with different ideological signs”, added the former president, who asked the governments to “respect institutionality”.

The first Latin American Forum of Ideas, which ends this Wednesday (12), will also be attended by former presidents Luis Alberto Lacalle (1990-1995, Uruguay), Carlos Mesa (2003-2005, Bolivia), Vinicio Cerezo (1986-1991, Guatemala), Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003, Argentina), Ernesto Samper (1994-1998, Colombia) and Jamil Mahuad (1998-2000, Ecuador).

The outgoing President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, who will step down on August 15, was present at the opening, as were former Paraguayan leaders Juan Carlos Wasmosy (1993-1998) and Luis Ángel González (1999-2003 ).

The meeting is organized by the Latin American Presidential Mission (MPL), an organization that brings together 30 former leaders of the continent and that promotes, among other things, the strengthening of democratic processes in Latin America, the former president of the Guatemala Vinicio Cerezo.

FLI 2023 brings together speakers from Latin America in Asunción who will address topics such as “Prospects and challenges of democracy in the midst of post-pandemic and post-truth recovery” and “The economic model of Latin America”, among others.