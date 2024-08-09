Chihuahua.- The Tenth District Court based in Chihuahua rejected the amparo suit filed by Mónica Vargas Ruiz, Secretary of Public Service during part of Javier Corral’s administration as governor of the State.

The List of Agreements of the federal judicial body included the dismissal of the file identified with the number 1816/2024, originating from the demand for guarantees of the former secretary, after the Internal Control Body (OIC) of the Secretariat of the Public Function, disqualified her for three months from holding public office, accusing her of administrative offenses.

Vargas Ruiz was accused by the administrative investigating authority of hiding a complaint file against Corral Jurado, during 2019, when the then governor was denounced by the PRI deputy Omar Bazán for having irregularly been awarded a 270-meter plot of land, with which he expanded his house on Costa Rica Street in Ciudad Juárez.

Cloning of folios

The three-month disqualification from holding public office against the former Secretary of Public Service of the previous state government, Mónica Vargas Ruiz, was for cloning file folios to hide a complaint filed in September 2019, for the allegedly irregular acquisition by Javier Corral of the so-called “hot land”, with which he expanded his house in Ciudad Juárez.

“We see a seemingly minimal sanction, but criminal action is still pending. We hope that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is working on that,” said PRI deputy Omar Bazán on July 14, who filed the complaint during Corral Jurado’s state administration, which was “misplaced” by Vargas Ruiz, which motivated a procedure against her by the OIC of the very department that she headed.

According to a statement from the State Civil Service, the former head of the agency was disqualified for three months, as a sanction issued by the OIC Responsibilities Area of ​​the agency itself. Without giving details of the procedure against the former official of the corralista administration, the SFP indicated that she tried to avoid the sanction through an injunction.

According to file 01/2022, in March 2022 the OIC Investigations Area initiated an investigation against Vargas Ruiz. In May of that year, she was summoned to proceedings under the Report of Presumed Responsibility, for failure to deliver information and lack of clarification of the observations made to the SFP delivery-receipt record.

In May, Vargas Ruiz filed an indirect appeal against the constitutionality of Article 4 of the Organic Law, with hierarchical and functional dependence on the head of the Executive Branch, before the Tenth District Court.

On June 10, a hearing was held in which she presented her arguments and statements in writing and verbally. That same day, she was granted a suspension so that no resolution could be issued. Later, on October 14, 2022, she was granted protection by the Tenth District Court, with the aim of achieving the non-application of the aforementioned article.

However, in November 2022, the OIC filed an Appeal for Review in the Seventeenth District Collegiate Court. It was not until March 11, 2024, when the revocation of the amparo ruling of the Tenth District Court was notified.

Thus, on June 24, 2024, the OIC issued the sanctioning resolution in terms of article 49 sections I and V to disqualify the former head of the SFP for three months.

Through another judicial appeal, the former official sought to annul the proceedings against her, however, the same Tenth Court decided to dismiss the last claim, according to an agreement published on August 2 by the federal judicial body.