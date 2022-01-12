Home page politics

Saxony has the lowest incidence value in Germany © IMAGO / Michael Gstettenbauer

The former corona hotspot Saxony now has the lowest incidence value nationwide.

Dresden / Erfurt / Magdeburg – The former corona hotspot Saxony now has the lowest incidence value nationwide. After negative records at the end of 2021, Thuringia is now well below the national average for corona numbers, as is Saxony-Anhalt. This emerges from the figures published by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday. Researchers see this only as a breathing space. “We expect a rise again by the end of January at the latest,” said the Leipzig epidemiologist Markus Scholz of the German press agency.

Nationwide, the RKI reported a record on Wednesday: For the first time, more than 80,000 corona cases were registered within 24 hours. The seven-day incidence – i.e. the number of reported infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week – was 407.5 nationwide. Ascending trend.

It was different in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia: There the seven-day incidence fell. With 239.5, Saxony had the cheapest value of all 16 states on Wednesday before Saxony-Anhalt with 254.4 and Thuringia with 277.6. At the top were Bremen with 1,296.8 and Berlin with 856.4. At the beginning of November the table was practically reversed. How can this be explained?

The Saxon Health Minister Petra Köpping (SPD) cited the regionally tightened corona rules: “They were tough measures, they were tough cuts.” The Leipzig researcher Scholz sees it similarly. “We have achieved a contact reduction of 50 percent through the measures (in adults),” he said. This flattens the wave of infections with the delta variant earlier.

The highly contagious Omikron variant is initially less common in Saxony than in other regions, added Scholz. But if Omikron prevails, he believes the situation will change quickly. “There will be record numbers again,” predicted Scholz.

Thuringia shares this analysis. “After all the forecasts and calculations, we assume that the situation in Thuringia will worsen again,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health in Erfurt. (dpa)