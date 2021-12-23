A Minnesota jury found Kimberly Potter guilty of first and second degree murder. The ex-agent fired “by mistake” at Daunte Wright, when he drew his firearm thinking it was a stun gun during a traffic control in April.

The former police officer, who had pleaded not guilty, did not react on Thursday, December 23, when the verdict was announced. The first charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a fine of $ 30,000, while the second carries 10 years in prison and a fine of $ 20,000. His sentence will be set in February.

Former police officer Kimberley Potter reacts to awaiting verdicts in a video still image in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States, on December 23, 2021. © Reuters Pool

Kimberly Potter, a 49-year-old white woman, was a Brooklyn Center Police officer when she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic check on April 11 in Minneapolis.

Potter has said she mistook her pistol for a stun gun (or taser) while she and other officers tried to arrest Wright on a pending arrest warrant for weapons possession.

During the trial, in emotional testimony, Potter had described how what was to be a routine traffic search turned into “chaos.”

“I remember yelling ‘Taser Taser Taser’. And it’s okay, so he told me he shot him,” Potter said, breaking down in tears.

26 years of career, and a fatal mistake

The basic facts of the incident, which were recorded by the body camera of the ex-police officer, were not discussed for the most part. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that Potter had the wrong weapon and never wanted to kill Wright.

The question was whether the jury would consider his actions reckless in violation of state homicide statutes, or whether he would attribute the incident to a tragic error that did not justify criminal responsibility.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors emphasized Potter’s 26 years as a police officer, a level of experience that they claimed made his mistake indefensible. They said he ignored his training, which included specific courses on the use of stun guns in the months leading up to the shooting, and that he took a conscious and irrational risk by using any weapon against the unarmed Wright.

The shooting had sparked several nights of demonstrations at Brooklyn Center. It happened a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was on trial for killing George Floyd, a black man whose death during a 2020 arrest had sparked protests in US cities over racism and violence. police brutality.

With EFE, Reuters and AP