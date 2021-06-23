The headquarters of the most voted candidate in the primaries, Eric Adams, this Tuesday in New York. ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Although the final result may take weeks to confirm, the primaries for mayor of New York held this Tuesday already have consequences. The first, on the Democratic side, is the abandonment of the career of one of the favorite candidates in the polls, the heterodox Andrew Yang. The name of the Democratic candidate who will run for mayor of the Big Apple next November will come out of the shortlist of favorites, the most voted today: in the lead, former police officer Eric Adams, with Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley contesting the second and third Market Stall. On the Republican side, the winner is clear: Curtis Sliwa, founder of a civil surveillance patrol called Guardian Angels.

New York is a traditionally Democratic city, and the primaries in the party to replace the outgoing Bill de Blasio registered a large number of candidates, as well as an all-out fight between all of them until the very door of the polls. Except for the defeat of Yang, who has been fourth, with 11% of the votes, there have been no surprises. Adams, a former police officer and current Brooklyn president, leads the vote with just over 30% of the vote. They are followed, jumping from second to third place and vice versa as the scrutiny progresses, Kathryn Garcia, the only candidate with experience in municipal management, and the progressive Maya Wiley, backed by famous Democratic co-religionists such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the senator Elizabeth Warren. Both oscillate in the range of 20-21% support.

Very off the hook are the rest of the Democratic candidates, including Scott Stringer, whose campaign was held back by allegations of sexual harassment, and former senior executive Shaun Donovan. All of them move in the range of 2 to 5%.

The complexity of the vote, which in this call introduced a system of five options -five blank boxes to mark as many names-, as well as the votes by mail, whose deadline for receipt ends on June 29, threatens to delay the official proclamation of the winner of the Democratic primaries until mid-July. In addition, the advantage that, for example, Garcia has in Manhattan, where she has been the most voted candidate, or the one that can propel Wiley in other districts, can still turn the result around. Even the winning theorist has said tonight that at the moment he does not plan to proclaim himself the winner of the contest.

The electoral campaign, marked by proposals for economic recovery after the pandemic and combating the rise in armed violence, has shown how far the different Democratic candidates can be. Adams and Garcia are moderate Democrats, Wiley is representative of the progressive sector. Yang, also a moderate, did not seem to have much use for his last-minute alliance with Garcia, announced last weekend, to overcome polls that were turning adverse. “I am a man of numbers and I have understood the message,” said Yang, who was also a candidate in the Democratic primaries for the White House in 2020, when noting his lag in the vote.

On Tuesday, voters also had to choose between eight candidates to choose the replacement for the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, who is retiring. Whoever replaces him will inherit from Vance the criminal investigation into the fiscal and financial irregularities of Donald Trump’s empire.

