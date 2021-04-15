Former police officer Derek Chauvin waived his right to testify during the trial in which he is charged with the murder and murder charges for the death of African American George Floyd, which occurred in May 2020 and an event that sparked the largest demonstrations against racism in America for more than half a century.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis state trooper, resigned from testifying before the jury about his role in George Floyd’s death last May. “Today I will invoke the privilege of the Fifth Amendment,” said Chauvin, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

The article grants any individual the right not to testify if their words can be used to harm them. This was the first time Derek Chauvin spoke during the trial. Until now, the defendant had remained silent and took notes in a yellow notebook during the trial against him, which began on March 29.







Over the two weeks that have elapsed, witnesses on both sides contradicted each other. An expert on the use of force, summoned by Chauvin’s lawyers, said the use of force was appropriate. But at another point, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo pointed out that the ex-uniform’s action was not an appropriate response and that Chauvin violated arrest policies.

Another of the great debates was the origin of death. Some claim that Floyd died of carbon monoxide poisoning, others claim that the African American suffered from heart disease; while his lawyers insist that he died of suffocation after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

George Floyd case: a deliberation under tension

The members of the jury will hear final arguments on Monday, April 19, before deliberating. They will be locked in a hotel in Minneapolis, protected by the National Guard and closed with bricked up windows in case of a disturbance.

It is not known how long it could take to make the final decision. In this regard, Peter Cahill, district judge of Hennepin County, told the jurors to prepare for everything. “If I were you, I would plan for a long time and hope it would be short-lived,” Cahill said of how much clothes they should bring to the hotel.

As for Chauvin, he was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department in May 2020, just weeks after he was involved in Floyd’s arrest. Now, the ex-police officer is accused of the crimes of murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, he could only face a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for the first two charges and four years in prison for the third.

Chauvin was seen in a video of a witness kneeling on Floyd’s neck, handcuffed, for more than nine minutes after Floyd was accused of using a fake $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes.







The images sparked protests around the world against the disproportionate use of force by the police against people of African descent.

With EFE and Reuters