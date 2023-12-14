“Chita.ru”: ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Construction Dubrovin detained in the Urals

In the Sverdlovsk region, regional ex-Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the construction sector, Igor Dubrovin, was detained. About it wrote publication “Chita.ru” with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

The publication clarifies that Dubrovin’s detention is related to his previous work in the Sverdlovsk region. Now he is in Yekaterinburg. According to the publication, the politician’s phone is turned off, and he also has not logged into his pages on social networks for a long time.