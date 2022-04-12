Former Conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy announced on Tuesday that he will vote for the current head of state, centrist Emmanuel Macron, in the April 24 run-off, with Marine Le Pen as another far-right political candidate.

“I will vote for Emmanuel Macron because I believe he has the necessary experience in the face of a serious international crisis, more complex than ever,” wrote the French president between 2007 and 2012 on his Facebook page.

Sarkozy, who during the first round did not publicly support any candidate, justified his public statement by the “importance” of the upcoming election, which forced him “to abandon his reserve”.

“The international context and the financial situation are serious and will require difficult and urgent decisions (…) that will commit France for the next five years”, he added in the message.

The former president, considered close to Macron, highlighted the “economic project” of the party candidate The Republic on the Move (LREM), which places “the valorization of work at the center”, and his “clear European commitment”.

In the first round, Sarkozy drew the attention of the press by not publicly supporting the candidate of his party The Republicans (LR), Valérie Pécresse, who received less than 5% of the votes.

Pécresse declared a vote for the current president, but the party limited itself to asking that no votes be granted to the far right, without declaring direct support for the president. He also stated that LR is not compatible with either Macron or Le Pen.

“Allegiance to the values ​​of the republican right and our culture of government must lead us to respond to Emmanuel Macron’s call for unity in the presidency,” said Sarkozy, however.

Almost all the candidates defeated in the first round asked for a vote for Macron or for voters not to vote for Le Pen. Former Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin also announced that he will vote for the current president.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat