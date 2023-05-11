Striptease for Napoli, the outburst of Emy Buono: “I felt raped”

“I felt raped”: is the outburst of Emy Buono, a former competitor of The Pupa and the Geekwhich on the occasion of the victory of the Scudetto of Napoli had given life to a striptease in the streets of the city.

“Hello, how are you? I better today. I’ve been quite sad these days because of all the criticism I’ve received. I felt raped, basically. Because it is true that I stripped naked, but it is not that I wanted to feed my body to people ”wrote the showgirl between her stories from her profile Instagram.

“I just wanted to have fun, so it seemed a bit excessive people’s attitude, criticism and what happened in the moment, when they touched and kissed my ass*. In fact, I stopped for a moment and took a few days to then talk about it with you” added the former competitor of the program hosted last year by Barbara D’Urso.

Despite the outburst, however, the girl was harshly criticized by some followers who wrote: “Women who are seriously raped, women who die inside, and you come out of nowhere using this verb just to get a little more attention? ”.