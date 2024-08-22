Fraudsters swindled former commander-in-chief of the Ground Forces Chirkin, who was convicted of fraud

Fraudsters have deceived former Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Vladimir Chirkin by promising to remove information about his conviction for fraud from Wikipedia, reports Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the channel, the day before, an unknown person called the 68-year-old victim and told him about the possibility of editing the information about him contained on the Internet. Chirkin wanted to remove information about fraudulent actions, as part of which he received 20 thousand dollars from a bribe-giver in 2008 and was convicted seven years later. At the girl’s instruction, he installed an application on his mobile phone, and when all the “fields” were filled in, he noticed that 435 thousand rubles had disappeared from his bank account.

Earlier, an elderly scientist from St. Petersburg lost over two million rubles after a call from a swindler who introduced himself as the city governor. A criminal case was opened under the article on fraud on an especially large scale.