Zelensky said that Zaluzhny asked to be appointed to a diplomatic position

Former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny was appointed the country's ambassador to the UK. His candidacy was approved by President Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine agreed on the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

It is noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry sent a request for agreman to London.

Information about Zaluzhny’s new appointment appeared almost simultaneously with reports of Zelensky’s meeting with British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, who arrived in Kyiv.

On February 5, shortly before Zaluzhny’s resignation, People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yevgeny Shevchenko said that the ex-commander-in-chief could receive the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK.

On February 8, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Zaluzhny. The politician said that he met with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thanked him for his two years of work. According to the Ukrainian leader, now is the time to update the army command.

Zelensky said that Zaluzhny himself asked for diplomatic work

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine himself asked to be appointed to diplomatic work.

General Valery Zaluzhny told me exactly this direction for himself – diplomatic. Our alliance with Britain must only grow stronger Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Moreover, after Zaluzhny’s resignation in early February, The Washington Post noted that the ex-commander-in-chief refused the appointment as ambassador to the UK, since this is a civilian position.

In Kyiv, Zaluzhny’s appointment was considered to be the elimination of a competitor

Verkhovna Rada deputy Vladimir Aryev considered Zelensky’s decision to appoint Zaluzhny as ambassador to the UK as the elimination of a political rival.

This story is about politics and the technique of eliminating a political rival, not about diplomacy Vladimir Ariev Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada

Russian parliamentarian Alexey Chepa shares a similar opinion. He also noted that Zaluzhny was sent to the UK because Zelensky was afraid of competition.

It was supposed to be like this. Zaluzhny was sent to England out of sight, because he is afraid of him, a competitor for him Alexey Chepa State Duma deputy

The State Duma commented on Zaluzhny’s new appointment

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Alexey Zhuravlev in the commentary RIA News noted that Zelensky wanted to quickly get rid of his main political rival, since polls showed the popularity of the former commander-in-chief.

That’s why they send him away – as an ambassador to London, to keep him at a distance from Ukraine. Alexey Zhuravlev First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

According to the parliamentarian, if something happens to Zaluzhny in the UK, it will be easier to blame the Russian special services for it.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov explained that the ex-commander-in-chief was always perceived as a person on whom London relied.

The whole situation is too transparent in this case. Zaluzhny has always been perceived as a person on whom Britain relies primarily, and not on any other forces Dmitry Novikov First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

According to the deputy, Zaluzhny’s connections with the British intelligence services were well known.

State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov in Telegram-channel expressed the opinion that after Zaluzhny was sent to London, Zelensky’s chances of remaining in office are minimal.

The entire burden of military and political defeat will be merged with Zelensky, while having a ready-made replacement. All their own sins will be blamed on him. Oleg Morozov State Duma deputy

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, in turn, emphasized that Russia is not concerned about the appointment of Zaluzhny as Ukraine's ambassador to London.