The traditional Vigil of April 2 by Malvinas began this Friday in Río Gallegos, in front of the monument in memory of those who died in the war in 1982, with the presence of war veterans.

Ex-combatants from the 1982 war who currently reside in Santa Cruz, set out on a walk from the Army property, columnar behind the Band of the 24th Infantry Regiment, towards San Martín and Béccar in this city.

After singing the National Anthem, an ecumenical religious ceremony was held with an evangelical pastor and a Catholic priest; to continue then with a minute of silence and a salvo of cannon shots in honor of the fallen, according to the Télam agency.

The José Honorio Ortega Malvinas War Veterans Center, which organizes the activity on each anniversary awaiting the first minutes of every April 2, this year reduced activities due to the pandemic although the public approached the place with care corresponding.

“With profound emotion, like that April 2, 1982, we met to continue accompanying our brothers, pay homage to them and keep our memory”organizers said.

Veteran Alberto Miguel Fazio, a member of the Army tactical group that landed in the Malvinas 39 years ago, transmitted: “We do not want pampering, but rather that our children and grandchildren, along with all the people, continue to keep alive the memory that the Malvinas were , they are and will be Argentine “.

The parents of the only Riogalleguense soldier who died in combat in 1982, Sonia Cárcamo and José Ortega, agreed that “what we ask is that they do not forget.”

The small act culminated with all those present singing the March to the Malvinas and several Viva la Patria!

GRB