Former colonel from Piacenza dressed as SS: “Proud to be a fascist”. The controversy on social media and the mayor’s reaction: “Shameful”

“Sinistrorsi vi aspetto”. A phrase that has no meaning unless it is written by a ex commander military of Pleasure dressed as SS officer (complete with red band with black swastika on the arm and iron Cross in the pocket). This is how the colonel showed himself John Fires in a post published on social and deleted a few hours later. The man, now retired, was commander of the military airport of San Damiano in Piacenza. A military and public position, therefore. For that reason his post in Nazi clothes and the strong responses to the comments started the controversy. In fact, Fuochi was interviewed by the newspaper Freedom (who brought the story to light) defined himself as “fascist and proud of it” and justified the post by saying that he collects uniforms and wants to “say ‘wake up’ a bit like Vannacci“.

The published post and the replies to the comments

In Giovanni Fuochi’s disturbing post, the colonel is seen with a serious face and the SS uniform on. Above the image, the writing “Sinistrosi vi aspetta”. Shortly after, a flood of critical comments began towards the man who, however, did not hold back and responded with some horrifying phrases: “You have to see the entire uniform: boots and Luger L8 pistol included”, “If they gave me some space you would see how LGBT people disappear and various assholes”, “I am a fascist and I’m proud of it, those who profess to be democrats are far more intolerant than me”. A few hours later, the same Fuochi he deleted everythingbut, by then, the controversy had already begun.

Fuochi did not apologize, but, again in the interview with Freedomafter proudly defining himself as a fascist, said: “I recognize the legitimacy of the disturbance and I am sorry. I wanted throw the stone in the pond. I am not nostalgic and I am not even old enough to fight certain things. However, it pains me to see Italy kneeling before certain things. things that I don’t like“. A half admission of guilt, perhaps. Shortly after, however, he published a new post with the writing: “They want us all to be subjects“.

There Mayor of PiacenzaKatia Tarasconi, commented on the incident with harsh words: “I find the post shameful but also the like placed at the bottom by the municipal councilor of Fratelli d’Italia, Sara Soresi”. And she added: “The Resistence It is engraved in the Gold Medal for Military Valor that was awarded in Piacenza for the sacrifice of so many of its sons in the complex and painful journey towards Liberation, that in 2024 there will still be someone who incites hatred It really means ignoring the lessons of history and I repeat, I find this shameful.”

Who is Giovanni Fuochi: origins and career

Giovanni Fuochi is Piacenza and spent most of his life in serve the Italian army. Since 1982 he has been a member of the Air Force and from 1998 to 2001 he served at the San Damiano base, during the period in which the Tornado missions departed from Piacenza, headed for the former Yugoslavia. Then, he became base commander. He was also a candidate as an independent on the FdI lists for the 2022 Piacenza administrative elections, but he only collected 41 votes.