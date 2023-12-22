A former Colombian military officer pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïseon July 7, 2021 in the island's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Mario Antonio Palacios45, appeared on December 22 before a federal court in Miami (Florida), dressed in a beige prisoner's uniform, to change his statement.

Palacios signed an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office, with which he promised to collaborate, after denying his guilt for months.

On July 7, 2021, a commando of Colombian mercenaries shot dead Moïse, 53, in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, without his bodyguards intervening.

According to the accusation, That day Palacios accompanied the other mercenaries inside the president's home, where he stole money and jewelry.

The Prosecutor's Office assures, however, that he had a minor role in the conspiracy and lacked authority to make decisions in the group.

'I did not have the intentions of the result that occurred': Colombian lawyer

After the hearing, his lawyer, Alfredo Izaguirre, described Palacios as a simple bodyguard and hoped that he could avoid life imprisonment, the maximum sentence he faces, as he told several journalists.

“The Prosecutor's Office recognized that he went from Colombia to Haiti and did not have the intentions of the result that occurred, the assassination of the president. (…) At the last minute, they told Mr. Palacios what should happen,” said the lawyer.

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios.

Palacios will hear his sentence on March 1, 2024.

This is how the case for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse goes

The US justice system claimed jurisdiction over this case, for which it has arrested and charged 11 people, because part of the plot was hatched in South Florida.

The North American country has sentenced three people to life imprisonment: former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John, Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman, and Germán Rivera, a retired Colombian army officer.

Assassinated President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, and former Colombian military officer Germán Rivera.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, two directors of a Miami security company planned to kidnap Moïse and replace him with Christian Sanon, a Haitian-American citizen who wanted to be president of the Caribbean country.

The objective of these instigators – the Venezuelan Antonio Intriago and the Colombian Arcángel Pretel Ortiz – was to sign lucrative contracts with a future government led by Sanon, also indicted in the United States.

Failing to kidnap Moïse, the conspirators decided to kill him.

Haiti has arrested 17 people for the murder, according to the Miami Heraldbut none of them have been formally charged.

The small country, considered the poorest in America, has plunged into deep and violent chaos since Moïse's death and its presidency remains vacant.

AFP

