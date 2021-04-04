Former Colombian football player John Viafara received 11 years in prison for drug smuggling in the United States. Reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Such a verdict was passed by a Texas court. The athlete was accused of transporting cocaine on an especially large scale. According to the investigation, he was in cahoots with a criminal group that transported illegal substances on high-speed boats and makeshift boats.

Viafara is known for his performances for the English Premier League (Premier League) clubs Portsmouth and Southampton, as well as the Spanish Real Sociedad. The forward has won three gold medals in the Colombian Championship, and is also the owner of the Copa Libertadores with Onse Caldas.

In late January, former Bradford City footballer Tyrell Robinson was convicted of sex with a minor. The player received 3.5 years in prison.