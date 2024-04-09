Bogota Colombia – A Colombian prosecutor presented this Tuesday, April 9, an accusation against former President Álvaro Uribe “as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of bribery of witnesses in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud,” which indicates that he will be called to trial, reported the Attorney General's Office. Nation. It is the first time in the history of Colombia that a former president has been called to criminal trial.

The accusation was presented by the first prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice Gilberto Villarreal, who took over the case on January 16.

This case dates back to 2012, when former President Álvaro Uribe sued Iván Cepeda, a senator from the leftist Polo Democrático Alternativo (PDA), who at that time was preparing a complaint in Congress against him for alleged links with the paramilitarism.

However, the Supreme Court of Justice decided not to open an investigation against the congressman and, instead, initiated proceedings against the former president for witness manipulation.

According to sources from the Prosecutor's Office, based on the physical evidence and probative elements, it was concluded that there were reasons to accuse Uribe, who was president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010.

“The decision of the deputy prosecutor was adopted after two requests for estoppel from different prosecutors that were rejected by the competent circuit criminal judges”, the first in April 2022 and the second in May 2023.

The Prosecutor's Office added that once the judicial distribution process is completed, “the hearing to formalize the accusation will be held on the date and time set by the judiciary.”

News in development…