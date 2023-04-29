Miguel Polo Polo continues to give people something to talk about through his social networks, the Colombian politician unleashed a wave of accusations after talking about the “false positives” in a censorship debate against Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

On April 27, the man from Cartagena attended the debate in the House of Representatives and showed some rubber boots with the logos of the ELN and M-19 guerrilla movements, while making his speech. Besides, Polo Polo released the phrase ‘The mothers of Soacha’ while showing the clothing used by these groups outside the law.

A user decided to upload the images to social networks and forcefully question the actions of the member of the Chamber: “Why Polo Polo mocks the mothers of Soacha and the 6402 victims? Is there no one to stop this bastard?”

Before publication, Miguel Polo Polo himself came out at the crossroads on his official Twitter account, indicating that they ‘demonstrate’ with data the 6,402 cases of ‘false positives’. “6402? Give me the names, surnames, photos, identification, location, place of death…. The priest of Roux and his commission of lies have not been able to give even 500 names.

Strong message from former player of the Colombian National Team

The tweet of the member of the House of Representatives did not go down well with the public who used social networks to vehemently criticize the politician’s actions, describing it as ‘unacceptable’.

One of the users who decided to strongly criticize Miguel Polo Polo was the former player of the Colombian National Team, Carlos Valdés, who did not ignore the words of the Cartagena.

Carlos Valdés (left) and Radamel Falcao (right) celebrate one of the goals against Bolivia. Photo: EFE file / Mauricio Dueñas

What the fuck did we do to deserve this wretch?

The former defender who defended the colors of the tricolor in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2015 Copa América directly attacked the politician calling him ‘miserable’.

“This thing is the result of normalizing war and prioritizing power over life. You need the names of 500 civilians killed because The execution of innocent young people seems silly to him What whores did we do to deserve this wretch?” Carlos Valdés said.

Although Miguel Polo Polo has not responded to the tweet, there were several comments caused by the publication of the former Independiente Santa Fe central, some people supported him and other users criticized his publication.

