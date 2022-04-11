BOGOTÁ (Reuters) – Former player Freddy Rincón, who made history playing for the Colombian national football team and teams like Corinthians, Palmeiras and Real Madrid, underwent surgery on Monday for a severe traumatic brain injury. , and his health conditions are critical, informed the clinic where he receives medical care.

The 55-year-old former athlete was in a pickup truck on a central street in the city of Cali, capital of the department of Valle del Cauca, 250 kilometers southwest of Bogotá, when the vehicle was violently hit by a bus, officials said. city ​​traffic authorities, who are investigating the accident.

The other four occupants of the van and the bus driver were also injured in the accident, officials added.

“Freddy Eusebio Rincón underwent surgery that took two hours and 45 minutes,” Laureano Quintero, medical director of Clínica Imbanaco, told reporters.

“Once operated on, he was transferred to our intensive care unit. His condition, taking into account the very delicate findings of the surgery, is very serious and his prognosis reserved,” he explained.

Rincón, who excelled as a midfielder, played, among other clubs, for Santa Fe and América, from Colombia. He also played for Napoli, from Italy, Real Madrid, from Spain, and Brazilians Palmeiras, Corinthians, Santos and Cruzeiro.

The midfielder was part of a prominent generation of Colombian players, who took the country’s national team to three consecutive World Cups, in Italy in 1990, the United States in 1994 and France in 1998, alongside other athletes such as Carlos ” El Pibe” Valderrama.

He was currently working as a commentator for a Colombian channel specializing in football.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta)

