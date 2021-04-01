The court sentenced former Colombian football player John Viafar to more than 11 years in prison in the United States for drug trafficking, writes Associated Press Thursday, April 1st.

The 42-year-old athlete was sentenced Wednesday at a hearing in federal court in Sherman in Texas. Viafara was extradited to the United States in January last year, and in November he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle more than 5 kg of cocaine into the country.

The ex-footballer has been under investigation for over three years. According to the court, Viafara was a member of a criminal network that was involved in the delivery of drugs from 2008 to 2018.

“The defendant in this case had everything – worldwide fame, fortune and status. Despite all this, he decided to use his talents to promote evil through the drug trade, ”said US Attorney Nicholas Ganji.

John Viafara played for the Colombian national team from 2003 to 2010, played 43 games in which he scored one goal. In 2004 he won the Copa Libertadores with the Onse Caldas team.

