Former deputy CM of Bihar and currently BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi supported Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that – yes he did not want to become Chief Minister but the leaders of BJP and JDU said that we have on his name and vision Contested Bihar election. People voted for us in his name. He then accepted the post of CM at the behest of JDU, BJP and VIP leaders.

Let us tell you that in the JDU National Executive meeting on Sunday, a day ago, Nitish surprised everyone in politics by saying that he did not wish to become the Chief Minister after the elections of 2020. He had also made it clear to the BJP leadership that he does not want to become Chief Minister. A Chief Minister was made by BJP. However, the BJP leadership did not agree to this and I was pressurized to become the Chief Minister.

Explain that during the meeting of the National Executive, Nitish Kumar announced the resignation of the post of JDU’s national president, making the party’s Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh the new national president of the JDU. Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister and the outgoing National President of the party, himself had proposed a proposal to make RCP Singh the President in the meeting of the National Executive. This was unanimously agreed upon by the Executive and then the National Council also approved it.