Alberto Salazar, former athletics coach of Sifan Hassan, has been banned for life in the United States for sexual misconduct. That’s according to a lawsuit from the US Center for SafeSports that New York Timeshas realized. Salazar has twice committed sexual misconduct by assaulting an athlete during a sports massage, according to an independent sports arbitrator who handled the case. He was also guilty of verbal and emotional abuse.

Last summer it was already clear that the Center for SafeSports wanted to suspend the athletic coach for life – now it is known why. In 2019, Salazar was also banned for four years by the American anti-doping authority USADA. An investigation had then shown that he had experimented with the banned substance testosterone and had tried to influence doping controls. International sports tribunal CAS decided to uphold this sentence last year.

Alberto Salazar was one of the best athletic coaches in the world. He led the Oregon Project on behalf of clothing brand Nike. With money from the clothing manufacturer, he set up a very advanced training program. That was dismantled after his suspension.

Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, who was Olympic champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters last year, went to live in the United States to train with Salazar. After his previous suspension in 2019, Hassan decided to continue training in America, under an ex-assistant of Salazar.

It is unclear who exactly Salazar’s victims are. However, American athlete Mary Cain previously claimed compensation of more than 17 million euros for “psychological abuse” by the coach. In a comment to the New York Times Salazar denies committing sexual misconduct. It is, he writes, “contrary to everything I believe in.”