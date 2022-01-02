Two-time Olympic champion, former head coach of the Russian national team Vyacheslav Bykov commented on the removal of the players of the Russian youth team in Canada from the flight. His words lead “Championship.com”…

“As brought up, and received! You need to talk with the guys, including explaining their role: who they represent while abroad. Respect them: build trusting relationships, where self-discipline comes first! ” – said Bykov. He gave advice to work with young people, to teach them the correct manners and behavior in public.

On January 1, it became known that the Russian youth team was unable to fly out of the Canadian Calgary after the cancellation of the 2022 World Youth Championship. The head coach of the team, Sergei Zubov, said that the reason was a violation of the mask regime.

Swedish journalist Marie Lehmann, who was supposed to fly with the team, said that some hockey players behaved indecently at the airport. The journalist noted that drunkenness, smoking and the unwillingness of athletes to wear masks became the reason for the denial of boarding.