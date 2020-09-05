Telugu Desam Social gathering President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu survived narrowly on Saturday when the autos of his convoy collided. Police mentioned that the incident is from Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana. On this accident, three Nationwide Safety Guard (NSG) personnel have been severely injured whereas the bullet proof car operating within the convoy was badly broken.

The accident occurred when Chandrababu Naidu was coming back from Hyderabad by convoy to his residence in Amravati. Throughout this time the incident occurred close to Dandumalkapuram village of Chotuppal block on Vijayawada-Hyderabad Nationwide Freeway (NH-65).

Chautuppal Police Inspector Venkanna mentioned, Naidu was touring in a convoy of seven autos. Three of them have been strolling forward of him and three behind him. He mentioned, the previous Chief Minister was sitting within the fourth automotive when the primary practice of the convoy needed to brake nonstop as a result of arrival of cow on the freeway, in order to not hit the cow.

In consequence, the second practice of the convoy crashed into the rear of the primary car and the remainder of the convoy needed to brake vigorously. The inspector mentioned, the third automotive was Bullet Proof, which hit the second quantity closely. As a consequence of which his entrance half was badly broken.

Naidu survived within the fourth carriage of the convoy. His automotive additionally needed to cease unchallenged but it surely didn’t hit the remainder of the convoy’s autos. Three of the seven autos of the convoy collided with one another. On this case, the police didn’t register any case as no grievance was made on behalf of anybody.