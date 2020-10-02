Former Miass city manager Viktor Ardabyevsky, accused of banditry, died in a Moscow hospital, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow.

Ardabyevsky died on October 2 in one of the Moscow hospitals, where he had been since September 18. Previously, he was held in remand prison-12. The ex-official had an inflammation of the pancreas.

Earlier, the court arrested city manager Miass on charges of organizing the murders. Ardabyevsky is accused of involvement in crimes committed by the Turbazovskie organized crime group.

Viktor Ardabyevsky was detained in 2013 on his way to the city administration with the participation of FSB officers. He is suspected of organizing the contract killings of local merchants Andrei Paduchin and Pavel Sidorov, committed in Miass in 2005 and 2008 by the Turbazovskie criminal group.