It had felt like “a slap in the face of the Jewish community,” says Ronny Naftaniel about the GroenLinks-PvdA statement on the opening of the Holocaust museum in Amsterdam. MP Kati Piri wrote on Friday, March 8, two days before the opening, that the arrival of Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog is “extremely painful” given the situation in Gaza and will “overshadow” the opening. For Naftaniel, former director of the Center for Information and Documentation Israel – (CIDI) and a figurehead of the Jewish community in the Netherlands, it was reason to resign his membership of the PvdA after almost fifty years. “The opening of the Holocaust Museum was, after all those years of preparation, a historic moment for the Jewish community. Then as a decent party you cannot say that the president of the Jewish state is not welcome at that opening.”

Piri's statement led to unrest among Jewish and non-Jewish members of the PvdA last week. Last Thursday, party leader Frans Timmermans discussed the statement with a group of party members. A group of concerned members has drawn up a motion this week for next month's party congress, stating that “the PvdA has a long and also Jewish history” and that “sounds from Jewish members who do not recognize their party and/or place their membership on have told us to hit us to the bone.”

Why did you decide to resign?

“I understand that the PvdA has problems with the situation in Gaza, but it would have been chic if Timmermans had received Herzog and started a conversation with him. When Piri's statement came, it was already known that groups wanted to disrupt the opening by demonstrating. If, as a respected political party, you say that Herzog should not have been invited, you give political support to such demonstrations. And we all saw what happened at the Holocaust Museum on Sunday.”

The PvdA actually says: by banning Herzog we wanted to ensure that the opening would not become political.

“The opposite has happened. By demanding that Herzog not be allowed to come, while his presence was desired by the Jewish community, the PvdA has made this political.”

Was this the only reason for your decision?

“There were already things that I regretted, such as the virtual disappearance of contacts between the PvdA and the Israeli Labor Party, which used to be very warm. I also thought the PvdA's position on Iran was too cautious. The election manifesto for the House of Representatives and now Europe contained nothing about Iran, but contained very detailed information about what Israel must do. That is very one-sided when you know that Iran has an oppressive regime that destabilizes the region.

“My real irritation started after October 7. Initially I saw a lot of understanding among the PvdA for Israel, including Timmermans. But GroenLinks-PvdA soon distanced itself from a motion that emphasized Israel's right to self-defense, while the group had previously voted in favor of it. Kati-Piri also quickly threatened to withdraw support for the trade deal with Israel if a ceasefire was not reached soon. Those were two things that made me hesitate. But last week's statement really closed the door.”

Have you heard anything from the party after your resignation?

“Not at first. Only then The Telegraph started paying attention to it, I received a text from Frans Timmermans last Tuesday evening saying that he was very sorry that I had resigned and that he would like to have a conversation. I responded that I would like to do that eventually, to explain to him what is bothering me. I did say that returning as a member is not an option.”

How did you view the events surrounding the Holocaust Museum?

“Protest against Herzog's arrival should be possible, but it could have been done from 200 meters away. There was now a screaming crowd right in front of the museum, in a place where no demonstration had been requested. It is unpalatable that traumatized Holocaust survivors had to endure the jeering and cursing of those crowds after what they experienced in World War II. It reminded many people of the darkest moments of the Jewish past. I think Mayor Halsema has made a very big mistake here.”

Has the climate changed for you as a Jewish Amsterdammer after October 7?

“Anti-Semitism is certainly more intense. Since then, Jews' sense of security has been damaged in two ways. People suddenly realize that Israel is no longer such a safe haven as they thought, and at the same time it turns out that what is happening in Gaza has a huge negative impact on the position of the Jewish community here. For example, Jews I speak to feel intimidated by those demonstrations. I don't get that easily myself. There are also people who no longer dare to admit that they are Jewish. They see and feel a greater aversion and aggression towards Jews.”

There is polarization around the term 'Never again Auschwitz'. After October 7, comparisons with the Holocaust were heard in Israel.

“The Hamas attack was a bloody crime, of enormous brutality, the term 'pogrom' was well chosen. No situation in the Middle East can justify such a thing. But I didn't think about Auschwitz, because ultimately Israel is a resilient society, so that gives a completely different situation.”

'Never again' is now also being used in the discussion about Gaza, with some activists comparing what is happening there with the Holocaust. Do you understand that?

“No, I think that comparison is completely misplaced. Hamas started this war on October 7, before there was a ceasefire. The number of Palestinian civilian casualties is terrible, but a consequence of the war. In every war there are civilian casualties and these are regrettable, but that has nothing to do with the systematic mass murder that the Nazis carried out. Israel does not pursue a policy aimed at killing every Palestinian. That is not an issue.”

Many thousands of innocent Palestinians are killed, including defenseless children.

“You have to try to limit the number of civilian casualties, I think Israel is really trying to do that in a number of cases. But it is also very difficult in such a battle, and accidents also happen. Gaza is a postage stamp, it is very difficult to operate.”

Doesn't that require much more restraint from the Israeli army, which calls itself the most moral in the world?

“Yes, that requires great restraint, but if Hamas breaks a ceasefire four times in all those years, and each time you are shot at or attacked again, then there is a moment when you say: now it is enough. So I support that goal, to eliminate Hamas militarily as much as possible.”

Is there a limit for you too? The death toll has passed 30,000, people are starving.

“According to Israeli figures, this also includes approximately 13,000 Hamas fighters. Furthermore, there must be as much humanitarian aid as possible. That doesn't happen enough, I acknowledge that. Israel must provide unbridled support to civilians, but not give up the goal of destroying Hamas militarily. There is no timetable for this, I am against a ceasefire without all hostages being released.”

You defend Israel unconditionally. Don't you sometimes find it difficult to still love the country?

“I just love Israel, but sometimes you are also angry with your husband. Before October 7, I demonstrated numerous times against the Israeli government, against the legal reform that would mean the dismantling of the trias politica. I have a lot of criticism of the current government and of the behavior of the colonists, whose violence is turned a blind eye. I am in favor of sanctions against those extreme settlers, that should have been done long ago. The right-wing shift in Israel hurts me and has not made Israel safer.

“The question is, if that shift to the right had not occurred, would there have been peace? I doubt that, because the Palestinians, led by Hamas, have not missed an opportunity to say no to peace all these years. Not wanting to accept a Jewish state, that is the foundation of the problem.”

It's all the Palestinians' own fault?

“No, from Hamas, that is really the crucial 'no' sayer. In the 1990s, Hamas single-handedly blew up the peace process by carrying out suicide bombings throughout Israel, in shopping centers and discos. After that, the entire peace process went off course and Netanyahu emerged, who took a harder line. Hamas has an interest in anarchy, and does not want peace, it is a pawn of Iran. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and lays down its weapons, the current war will be over.”

Do you see a future for a safe Israel that lives in peace with the Palestinians?

“The sense of security in Israel has been damaged, but it can be restored. Some form of a two-state solution must also be found, which is still the only solution. At the moment that seems far away, but it is a horizon that you have to work towards. Once Hamas's military power is destroyed, a new administration must be established in Gaza, possibly with a role for local Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority or Arab countries. Then you have the opportunity to build something again.”