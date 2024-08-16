Former CIA Officer Johnson: The West Wants to Take Over Russia Because of Its Rich Resources

The West wants to take control of Russia in order to seize its resources. This was stated by former CIA agent Larry Johnson in an interview to the journalist Stephen Gardner.

“NATO and the US are allowing Ukraine to attack Russian territory, that’s true. The West is losing, so it’s doubling down. This war didn’t start in 2022, it started in 2014. It was a carefully prepared plan to weaken and destroy Russia,” he stressed.

The reason why the West wants this is very simple. Moscow has the richest natural resources, and the States need them, the former CIA employee summed up.

Earlier, Larry Johnson said that against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region, the American authorities may consider a scenario of removing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the “failed offensive” in the Kursk region was a catastrophic fiasco for Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack was pointless due to insufficient resources. Johnson also expressed the opinion that Ukraine had already lost the conflict.