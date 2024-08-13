Former CIA Officer Johnson: Ukraine’s Attack on Kursk Region Is Pointless

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) attack on the Kursk region is meaningless due to insufficient resources. This was stated by former CIA officer Larry Johnson in an interview with the YouTube channel Dualogue Works.

“If only Ukraine had 400-500 thousand experienced fighters, unlimited supplies of tanks and several F-16 fighters. But they don’t have all that!” the expert emphasized.

Johnson also expressed the opinion that Ukraine has already lost in this conflict. Even though it does not stop fighting, its ability to conduct military operations is decreasing with each passing day and with new losses, the expert concluded.

Earlier, Larry Johnson said that Kyiv forced the best brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to retreat from their positions in Donbass for the sake of an attack on the Kursk region. He also added that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not the idea of ​​the Ukrainian leadership. In his opinion, the attack on the Kursk region was planned and coordinated in cooperation between Kyiv and NATO