A multinational military contingent led by the United States may be involved in the conflict on the territory of Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by the former director of the CIA and the former commander of the United States and NATO forces in Afghanistan, David Petraeus, in an interview with a French publication. Express.

Petraeuss noted that for the North Atlantic Alliance, the red line, the crossing of which would entail more active intervention on its part, could be an attack on one of the NATO members.

“The United States and other countries may respond [на действия России. — Ред.] one way or another, but as a multinational force led by the United States, and not as a NATO force, ”the former head of the CIA emphasized.

On the same day, Sergei Kiriyenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, noted that in the event of any confrontation with NATO, the people of Russia would win. On the same day, he announced that the combined NATO forces were waging war against Russia in order to eliminate the Russian Federation as a sovereign state. He pointed out that the war is being waged not only on the battlefield, but also with Russian culture, traditions, against Russian history.

Also on Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should not be allowed to escalate into an open military confrontation between Russia and NATO. However, he added that Germany continues to support Ukraine and is one of the countries that contributes the most.

Before that, on October 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that by continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine, NATO is approaching a clash with Russia.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.