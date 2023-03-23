Attempts by US President Joe Biden to downplay the significance of the rapprochement between Russia and China is one of the miscalculations of the US administration, said on March 22 fox news former CIA Director and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The way the White House downplays this (the negotiations between the Russian Federation and China. – Ed.), As if it is insignificant or not important, is a huge strategic mistake. Maybe this is a short-term friendship, but today everything is just that. The Biden administration failed when it allowed the Russians and the Chinese to get closer so that their alliance now poses huge risks to the United States and every citizen of our country, ”he said.

Xi Jinping was on an official state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22. During these days, he held several meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the parties signed a package of bilateral agreements and issued a joint statement, in which, in particular, they called on NATO to respect the defensive nature of the organization.

In addition, Xi Jinping called the talks with Putin frank and friendly.

In turn, Andrei Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of Russia’s state sovereignty, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that cooperation between Putin and Xi Jinping is important for the future of all mankind.