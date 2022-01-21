Former CIA director and former head of the Pentagon Robert Gates admitted that the failures of the United States have led to an increase in the influence of Russia and China on the world stage. He wrote about it in an article for publications financial times.

According to him, internal divisions in the United States, a nearly paralyzed Congress, the apparent withdrawal of the States from the Middle East and the rejection of Washington’s 60-year global leadership role, as well as the shameful flight from Afghanistan led many states to make their choice and begin to strengthen ties. and security relations with Moscow and Beijing. In addition, Gates said that, in his opinion, Russia “acted skillfully” in recent years, but the situation around Ukraine could turn into trouble for her.

Earlier, analysts from the rating agency S&P called the economic benefits for Russia from the ongoing geopolitical problems. According to the authors of the report, the main benefit from the growing political tension was the rise in energy prices and the associated replenishment of the budget. At the same time, not only Russia benefits, but also Ukraine and Kazakhstan, exporting iron ore, oil and uranium.