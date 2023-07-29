Ex-CIA analyst Johnson predicted the collapse of NATO after the victory of Russia in Ukraine

Russia will inevitably win the conflict in Ukraine, which will lead to the disappearance of NATO in its current form. This development was predicted by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview with former British MP George Galloway at his YouTube channel.

“What horrifies most of the West is that Russia will win, not if it wins. And when it wins, it will pose an existential threat to NATO. The alliance will probably cease to exist in the form in which we know it, ”the expert explained.

In his opinion, as a result of the victory, Russia will establish control over the entire part of Ukraine east of the Dnieper, and will also be able to regain Odessa. Thus, Ukraine will fall apart, which with a high degree of probability will lead to the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance, Johnson concluded.

Earlier in July, Johnson said that the Ukrainian offensive had not achieved its goal, and the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) as a result of the fighting would amount to several hundred thousand soldiers.