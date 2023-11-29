Russians are not enemies of the United States. Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson stated this on November 28 in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

The host asked Johnson how he felt about the U.S. and NATO’s failure to appreciate the strength of the Russian military and “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s determination and patience” in managing those special operations forces in Ukraine.

In response, Johnson suggested that future historians would call this time one of the most massive intelligence failures in history, because, in his opinion, when the Russian army is called inept and incompetent, it sounds like a mantra that has been repeated by, among others, Mark Milley , when he was Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. He pointed out that this was not true.

“It seems that it (the level of communications between Moscow and Washington – Ed.) has decreased significantly. It’s really frustrating because the Russians – I know that I will be labeled for what I say – but the Russians are not our enemies. The Russians are not going to conquer the world. And we need to recognize that we have a lot in common with Russia,” Johnson said.

He also emphasized during the conversation that Moscow and Washington continue to cooperate on the ISS. In his opinion, if they manage to find a common language in space, then perhaps they will be able to achieve some success in relationships on Earth.

Earlier, on June 2, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States is not an enemy of the Russians. He also emphasized that Washington has never sought to overthrow the current government of Russia, and the future of the country should be chosen by the Russians.

At the same time, on November 29, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Izvestia that the Russian Federation will never initiate a severance of relations with the United States. He noted that if this happens, it will happen as a result of Washington’s decisions and actions.

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced NATO’s attempts, under the cover of Ukraine, to enter into a confrontation with Russia. He assured that the Russian Federation is ready for any scenario, including a negative one, but he is sure that no one wants any clashes.