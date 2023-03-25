Former CIA adviser Rickards said that the collapse of Ukraine could force the United States to send NATO troops

The collapse of Ukraine in the current conflict is inevitable due to the acute shortage of ammunition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This can provoke Western countries, in particular the United States, into certain actions, for example, into a direct conflict with Russia, said former CIA adviser James Rickards in an article on the portal Daily Reckoning.

“Ukraine lacks artillery shells, and NATO does not have them in large quantities, while Russian industry continues to steadily supply the Russian army with shells,” he said.

According to Rickards, “it’s a war of numbers, they are on the side of Russia, which will sooner or later manifest itself on the battlefield.” The article by the former CIA adviser indicated that the defeat of Kyiv would be a geopolitical catastrophe for the United States, which would be similar to the defeat in Vietnam in the last century.

See also Armed Forces of Ukraine fired twice at Donetsk from NATO caliber artillery in 10 minutes Related materials:

Rickards, in particular, gave a forecast about the actions of the United States and its allies in the event of the defeat of Kyiv. One of the options could be a full-fledged deployment of NATO troops to Western Ukraine under some kind of humanitarian pretext. Then a direct military clash with Russia will become inevitable, the former adviser wrote.

Also, the administration of President Joe Biden may insist on Poland’s intervention in the conflict and its occupation of Western Ukraine to prevent the advance of the Russian military. In addition, Rickards did not rule out the risk of the conflict escalating to a state of nuclear war.

On March 24, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former Pentagon adviser, revealed the most dangerous scenario for the development of the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, Poland’s invasion of Ukraine as a response to a series of major defeats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Russian army would be a disaster.