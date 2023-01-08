Former CIA adviser Rickards: Russia’s success in Ukraine could be a reason for escalation with the US

Attempts to prevent the defeat of Ukraine during the conflict with Russia could cause even more escalation. Aggravation of the crisis predicted former CIA adviser James Rickards in an article for the Daily Reckoning.

“A great danger could arise if the US foolishly continues to escalate to the bitter end in order to prevent the defeat of Ukraine. I do not predict that this will happen, but the situation may escalate to such an extent that tactical nuclear weapons will be used in desperation, ”the ex-adviser said in a publication about the successes of the Russian army.

According to Rickards, US President Joe Biden “will not retreat before Russia because of the danger of a new strategic defeat for the United States, which still remembers the fiasco in Afghanistan.” He noted that Moscow has already changed its tactics in Ukraine and is systematically disabling the energy infrastructure of Kyiv.

Earlier, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former head of the Pentagon Robert Gates expressed the opinion that the Russian side would not cede territories annexed during a special military operation to Ukraine. They believe that in the absence of success of the Ukrainian army to seize these territories, the West will increase pressure on Kyiv “against the backdrop of continuing months of military stalemate.”