Former CIA adviser James Rickards announced the possible entry of NATO troops into Ukraine in the event of its defeat. On Tuesday, March 21, he told the portal Daily Reckoning.

Rickards predicts in a conversation with journalists of the site the actions of the United States and its allies if Kyiv is defeated. According to him, one of the possible options could be a full-fledged deployment of NATO troops to Western Ukraine. Moreover, this will happen, according to the expert, under some humanitarian pretext.

“Then a direct military clash with Russia will become inevitable,” the portal quotes the ex-advisor.

He also believes that the collapse of Ukraine in this conflict is inevitable. The reason may be an acute shortage of ammunition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is capable of provoking Western countries, in particular the United States, for example, into a direct conflict with Russia.

“Ukraine lacks artillery shells, and NATO does not have them in large quantities, while Russian industry continues to steadily supply the Russian army with shells,” Rickards analyzes the situation.

The expert said that the numbers are on the side of Russia, and sooner or later it will appear on the battlefield. The former CIA adviser believes that the defeat of Kyiv will be a geopolitical catastrophe for the United States, which will be similar to the defeat in Vietnam in the last century.

He noted that the administration of President Joe Biden could insist on Poland’s participation in the conflict, which would lead to its occupation of Western Ukraine in order to stop the advance of the Russian military. Rickards also does not rule out the risk of the conflict escalating to a state of nuclear war.

Earlier, on Friday, March 24, Colonel Douglas McGregor, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, called the possible invasion of Polish soldiers into Ukraine a disaster as a reaction to the defeat of Ukrainian nationalists.

On March 19, the Polish ambassador to France, Jan Emeric Rosciszewski, said that Warsaw would directly come into conflict with Moscow if Kyiv showed its failure on the battlefield. According to him, Ukraine allegedly defends Western values ​​and culture, so victory in the conflict is necessary.

After that, the Polish embassy in France denied the words of its own ambassador. The diplomatic mission reported that Rostsishevsky’s words were taken out of context.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma committee on international affairs, believes that Warsaw’s entry into the conflict will mark the unleashing of a third world war by NATO. At the same time, according to him, this situation does not suit the members of the bloc, in connection with which the Polish embassy hastened to refute these statements.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.