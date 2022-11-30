After suffering from leukemia and multi-organ failure, former President Jiang Zemin has passed away, state media reported. Zemin, known as “the great Marxist”, was considered a key figure in the Asian giant’s economic “boom” in the 1990s, but was also known for his repressive measures, including the arrest of human rights activists.

Jiang Zemin, the man who came to power in China after the Tiananmen crisis, has died at the age of 96.

State media reported that the former president passed away on Wednesday, November 29, in his hometown of Shanghai, after suffering from leukemia and multiple organ failure.

“The death of Comrade Jiang Zemin is an incalculable loss for our party, our army and our people of all ethnic groups,” said a letter issued by the ruling Communist Party.

The former president had not made public appearances for a long time due to his illness, the last one recorded was on October 1, 2019 when he attended, as one of the highest veterans of the only political movement that controls the country, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

But his absence last October at the momentous congress of the Communist Party was already raising rumors about the possible deterioration in his state of health.

Zemin, key in China’s economic opening

An electronics engineer by profession who worked in his country’s automotive industry in his youth, Zemin later led the Communist Party in his native Shanghai.

He came out of national ignorance when he was promoted as General Secretary of the Communist Party, a position held by the leader of the nation and which he arrived just after the bloody repression in Tiananmen Square in 1989. A dark chapter in Chinese history in which he was brutally suppressed a student protest movement.

Nonetheless, Jiang Zemin led the country out of its subsequent diplomatic isolation, repairing relations with the United States and leading an unprecedented economic boom.

File-Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin during a press conference in Beijing, China, on September 2, 1994. © Will Burgess/Reuters

The then president saw China through a revival of market-oriented reforms, Hong Kong’s return from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

As China opened up, the Jiang government suppressed dissent on its own soil. He jailed human rights, labor and pro-democracy activists and banned the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which he viewed as a threat to the Communist Party’s monopoly on power.

With Reuters and EFE