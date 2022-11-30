Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who piloted the country’s transformation from the late 1980s to the start of the 21st century, He passed away on Wednesday at the age of 96, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Jiang seized power after the Tiananmen Square crackdown and led the world’s most populous country to its emergence as a global power. “Jiang Zemin died of leukemia and multi-organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 pm on November 30, 2022 at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday,” Xinhua said.

The agency claimed that the announcement was made through a letter from the Chinese authorities addressed to the entire Communist Party, the military and the Chinese people.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin was an exceptional leader (…) a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-standing communist fighter and an exceptional leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics” Xinhua said, citing the letter.

Jiang’s death comes at a time when China is experiencing the largest protests since 1989, motivated by the strict policies to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

State television CCTV said the flags will be flown at half mast at government buildings in China. When Jiang replaced Deng Xiaoping as leader in 1989, China was in the early stages of its economic modernization.

President for two five-year terms (1993-2003), when he left office to Hu Jintao China was a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), had won the hosting of the 2008 Olympic Games and was moving towards its role as a superpower .

Analysts say Jiang and his group known as the “Shanghai Gang” continued to influence communist policies long after he left power, including Xi Jinping’s election as president in 2012. However, his power dissolved as that Xi asserted himself as the new leader.

Xi became the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong and recently secured a third term as leader of the Communist Party.

A native of Jiangsu (east) province, Jiang was born in 1926 to a relatively wealthy family in the city of Yangzhou and grew up under the Japanese occupation during the war.

After participating in underground student movements, he joined the Communist Party in 1946. He then trained as an engineer in Moscow and later distinguished himself in state industry.

At the start of his career, Jiang lacked the revolutionary credentials and prestige of Deng Xiaoping, which propelled him to lead a new generation of leaders.

In 1985 he became the mayor of Shanghai and later the head of the local Communist Party, propelling it to the national level. Seen by many as a transitional figure, Jiang was praised for peacefully stopping protests in Shanghai at the time of the Tiananmen crackdown.

After Deng toured the economically developing southern provinces in 1992, Jiang became a firm advocate of “reform and opening up” promoted by his boss to lift the Chinese people out of poverty.

“Without first taking care of the problem [de la supervivencia económica]it will be difficult to achieve any other rights,” Jiang said in 1997.

On the streets of Shanghai, many people consulted by AFP did not want to comment on his death, and one of them indicated that it was “too sensitive” an issue.

“There were a lot of corruption problems at the time, but he was a lively and jovial person… Maybe that’s the image people have of him,” Beijing resident Wang Yi told AFP.

According to Professor Patricia Thornton of Oxford University, Jiang’s death “cannot fail to provoke reflection on some stark differences between the not-so-distant past and the reality of life in Xi’s China today,” she wrote in Twitter.

