Scene shows possible forced driving of the man who ruled China before the Xi Jinping dynasty

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao79, was withdrawn from the 20th Congress of the CCP (Communist Party of China) this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) in Beijing.

Hu was sitting in a chair in the front rows of the Great Hall of the People when he was approached by an official, who was pulling him up and gesturing to the politician to get up.

Proving against the alleged expulsion, the former Chinese leader tried to dialogue with the men who surrounded him, but was unsuccessful. In the end, he got up and walked away, one of his arms being held.

Here are images of the moment, captured by international agencies:



reproduction/AFP



reproduction/AFP



reproduction/AFP

Hu Jintao ruled China from 2003 to 2013. He was the last Chinese president before the current leader, Xi Jinping, 69, who was also present at the congress (pictures above). Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Zhanshu, also attended the ceremony in a prominent position.

Upon leaving the event, Hu Jintao tried to make contact with Xi Jinping. The 2 exchanged few words. It is not possible to know what was said. The Chinese president apparently agreed with the former leader, but avoided paying attention to what was happening.

The American broadcaster CNN it says being censored in China for reporting Jintao’s alleged expulsion from the congress. O Power 360 asked for a statement from the company on the case, but has not yet received a response. The space remains open.

The Chinese government did not explain what motivated the former Chinese president to leave the congress, nor did it comment on the alleged censorship of the CNN.

The event that ended this Saturday (Oct 22) marks the formation of the CPC Central Committee, which will have 205 members in total. The ceremony is held every 5 years.

Xi Jinping will be confirmed head of the party and re-elected president on Sunday (23.Oct).