Jean Beausejour during a match with the Chilean national team, in June 2019. Felipe Oliveira (Getty Images)

In November 2014, Venezuelan striker Emilio Rentería, who played for Club San Marcos de Arica, in northern Chile, was the victim of racist insults from fans in two games that made him cry on the pitch. And the then national team Jean Beausejour was one of the first to condemn the act: “I stand in solidarity with Rentería. For me, that this never happened in football. I, at least, do not take into account those who yell at me, I feel sorry for those people. That is why they are looking for a better education.”

These are episodes that have happened again, after, last April, the Cameroonian striker of the Chilean team Universidad de Concepción, Job Bogmis, denounced that another player, Pablo Corral, from Santiago Wanderers, called him “black”. “It’s an ugly word that I don’t want to hear anymore in a football stadium. My name is my name,” Bogmis said, while Corral assured that it was “a sad misunderstanding.”

Jean Beausejour Coliqueo (Santiago, 1984) has been one of the most important players in the country, and he is the only Chilean who has scored two goals in two different World Cups, in South Africa 2010 and in Brazil 2014. Off the pitch he played a political role relevant when in 2016 he was appointed by the socialist president Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018) as one of the members of the Council of observers of the constituent process promoted by her Government.

He retired from soccer in 2022 and today he is a sports commentator for the program The Tenors DNA radio. With a successful career of 21 years, in Chile he played in the main clubs, in Universidad Católica, Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile. He also did it abroad, in England, Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil and Mexico.

The son of a Haitian father and a mother of Mapuche origin, the largest indigenous group in Chile, he has said that as a child he demanded at school that they call him by both surnames. “I come from two towns that are not a prototype for society, quite the opposite. So one has to learn to live with those things. I have always felt proud of everything that I am, ”he tells EL PAÍS. A sample of that pride occurred in 2018, during a national team match, when he wore a shirt with his mother’s last name: Coliqueo. It was in tribute to his family, but he also did it a few days after the Mapuche community member Camilo Catrillanca was murdered by the police in the region of La Araucanía, in the south of the country. “All the victims are the same, they all have the same pain. The gesture is a sign of peace, not of division, ”he said then.

In July 2018, when France won the World Cup, he wrote a column in The Clinic, Immigration, soccer and the Chile I dream of, in which he highlighted “an obvious feature in this feat: the diversity of origins, races, ethnic groups, creeds and colors of the French players”. “Once again, football, as a social phenomenon, shows us everything that some of us want for our Chile and teaches us the way forward,” says part of the text.

Today, on a cold morning in Santiago, Beausejour addresses in an interview with EL PAÍS the impact caused by the racist attack in Spain on the Real Madrid player, the Brazilian Vinicius Júnior, who has denounced the public insults of which he was the victim in a match between his team and Valencia.

“For racism there is only one opinion, and that is to condemn it. And punish him from every point of view: at the federation level, with what has to do strictly with football and punitively. Because racism must be classified as something unacceptable for today’s low levels of civilization”, says Beausejour. And he emphasizes: “The focus is on a 22-year-old boy who has acted with the courage that perhaps many in the past, due to the context, were unable to do so. But now we have such a transcendent figure in world football, so empowered, that he has a courage that I believe he represents millions of young people. of black race. That is the most valuable thing of all in this context, because sometimes good things happen in the most terrible things: the courage of a boy who rebels in unfortunate situations”.

Jean Beausejour, applauds during a Club Universidad de Chile match, in 2020. DIEGO VARA (Reuters)

Ask. Should other generations have been silent?

Answer. In fact, in the reviews that there are in The Spanish League –I don’t want to refer only to it, but it is what it has shown on television–, there have been situations with Samuel Eto’o, Dani Alves or Roberto Carlos. They are players who at the club level and of importance in their careers are perhaps more important than Vinicius, but due to different circumstances they did not take that step. Because, if there is already a level of exposure for an elite player from Barcelona or Real Madrid, taking that step is multiplying it by seven. That is why I highly value the courage that Vinicius has had in representing many who, in the past, wanted to but could not.

Q. Do you think racism in football is widespread?

R. No human being is born racist. That is the most beautiful thing about the human being, because nobody is born with a prejudice. Prejudices are formed, acquired, depending on the environment, because they are things that are passed down through generations. And the same thing happens in football. I don’t believe that there is a general atmosphere of racism in football, but there are outbreaks in different countries. And in what the serious leagues differ from the not so much, or those that go there, is how appeased or reduced we are to those groups that exist throughout the world, that are intolerant of different skins, of different ethnicity, with sexual diversities. The most advanced societies for me are also defined by how they keep these types of groups at bay that will always exist, but must have certain edges. Because if not, it gets out of hand.

Q. Have you ever been a victim of racism?

R. I have been a very lucky guy. I’ve been raised in a way that whatever they could say to me, taking them to automotive terms, never gave me a scratch on the hood. So, I never felt that I had an act of racism, because I never took it in that sense. But surely it could have existed more than once. I see this as a cultural issue, of education. I am very repetitive in that no one is born racist or homophobic, but equal in humanity, but then we become deformed.

Q. Is racism talked about in football or is it a taboo subject?

R. I have played 21 years professionally both in Chile and in various parts of the world. And I must say, with total honesty, that the footballer is practically 100% a spectacular human being who accepts all kinds of diversity. The noblest thing about the activity is camaraderie and empathy with the colleague. Sure there are cases of racism, someone must think about it, but it must be a very small percentage. Because the great mass of soccer players are empathetic and supportive, and more so in South America.

Q. What is reflected in that characteristic?

A: Soccer must be one of the most democratic activities there is, and it is developed by meritocracy. We come with that since we were kids. In lower divisions I had teammates from all social strata and from all parts of Chile. So, since we were children we grew up in diversity, unlike, perhaps, a sector of the public and the fans, who grew up with other things.

Q. Is there racism in Chilean soccer? In 2014, Emilio Rentería was attacked by the fans and you came to his defense and quickly condemned the incident.

R. There have been acts of racism and hopefully they never happen again. They must be condemned and fought against. But, unlike violence, where clubs can take measures and prevention, with racism you only have one weapon, which is education. And I don’t know if it’s so short term.

Q. Manuel Pellegrini said that in Spain there was no racism in football when he was asked about the Vinicius case. Do you agree with the Chilean coach?

R. You have to be fair to Pellegrini. He talks about a context. I saw the full statement and I felt that he never wanted to ignore what happened, but they asked him for a general analysis. Is Spain racist? And he said, knowingly because she has been there for 10 years, no. Then they asked him if he considered the Valencia fans to be racist, and he answered no. So if that portion of what he says is put in another context, it sounds different. And if they ask me if Spain is racist, no. I don’t think it is. They live in diversity, they have immigrants from Algeria, Morocco, South America. That there are cases of racism, obviously, but there are also in all countries. I go back to the beginning: countries differ in how they keep that group of racism at bay that will always exist. I wouldn’t like it to exist, but it does exist. For example, the English league has a clear protocol regarding those situations. And the German, what to say. They have a history and boy have they had to suffer due to issues of racism and ethnicity. So, this type of crisis also invites the creation of barriers, firewalls.

Q. What is the situation in Chile? what are the complaints?

R. I’m going to answer with a question, although it shouldn’t. In Chile, recently there was a very noisy case of domestic violence involving a Colo Colo player, and there was no protocol for that, despite the fact that it was something that was hitting our faces as a country. Because there are things that are triggered in soccer, but they are not limited to soccer. So, if we didn’t have protocols for players who engage in domestic violence, what chance is there that we have protocols for racism? Surely, this will hit us in the face and when it happens, we will generate a protocol, as happened to Spain. That’s why things have to be updated. And, surely, more Junior Fernándes or more Jean Beausejour will come due to recent immigration in Chile in recent years. That would be not knowing each other.