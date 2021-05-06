The International Criminal Court sentenced this Thursday to 25 years in prison for Dominic Ongwen, a former Ugandan child soldier who later became a brutal commander of the rebel armed group Lord’s Resistance Army.

The judges noted that he had not been sentenced to life imprisonment due to his kidnapping as a child and his past as a child soldier.

Ongwen was convicted in February of a total of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, forced marriage, forced pregnancy, and using child soldiers as a commander of the elusive Lord’s Resistance Army. His lawyers said they would appeal the conviction.

A member of the Lord’s Resistance Army, photographed in 2012. Photo: REUTER

Presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said Thursday that magistrates had to consider both Ongwen’s brutality and his harsh past in deciding sentencing.

“In this case, the camera is faced with a unique situation. It is faced with an assailant who deliberately inflicted enormous suffering on his victims,” ​​said Schmitt.

“However, he also faces an assailant who endured extreme suffering at the hands of the group from which he later became a leader and prominent member” he added.

Ongwen, who appeared with a mask and headphones, did not appear to react when he heard that the committee of three judges had imposed a sentence five years longer than the 20 years requested by prosecutors.

Dominic Ongwen listened to the verdict without flinching. Photo: AP

Ongwen’s defense attorneys showed it as a victim of the brutality of the armed group, traumatized by his abduction when he was only nine years old and turned into a child soldier in the group’s violent insurgency.

But the judges determined in February that he had committed the crimes. “as a fully responsible adult, since between the ages of 20 and 30 he became commander of the ELS. ”

A decalogue of horror

Schmitt described the reign of terror unleashed by the Lord’s Resistance Army, founded and led by one of the world’s most wanted war crimes suspects, Joseph Kony.

Civilian women captured by the group were turned into sex slaves and wives of combatants. The LRA turned children into soldiers. Men, women and children were killed in attacks on camps for internally displaced persons.

A group of Ugandan soldiers photographed in 2014 while searching for the elusive Joseph Kony. Photo: AP

“Civilians were shot, burned and beaten to death,” Schmitt said, detailing a May 2004 attack on a camp in the Ugandan village of Lukodi carried out by fighters led by Ongwen.

Kony promoted Ongwen to the rank of colonel after the attack.

Dozens of Lukodi residents gathered around a portable radio to follow the process in The Hague. Some burst into tears when the guilty verdicts were known, according to a local journalist present at the scene.

Ongwen showed no emotion when the verdicts were read in court. Typically, defendants are ordered to stand while the president of the court reads the verdicts. In Ongwen’s case, there were so many that he was allowed to remain seated.

“The LRA terrorized the people of northern Uganda and its neighboring countries for more than two decades. An LRA leader is finally accountable to the ICC for the horrific abuses suffered by the victims, “said Elise Keppler, associate director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch.

In reaction to the convictions, International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her thoughts were with the victims of the LRA atrocities.

Bensouda acknowledged that Ongwen was once a victim of the LRA, but said he became “one of the highest ranking military leaders, fervently committed to the LRA cause with infamous brutality. “

As an adult, he was personally responsible for encouraging and committing against others the same crimes that he himself suffered as a child. As demonstrated at the trial, it was also directly responsible for terrible acts of sexual violenceeven against girls, some of whom were “forcibly married” to him.

Delphine Carlens, deputy director of the International Federation for Human Rights, said that Ongwen’s convictions for rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage and forced pregnancy constitute “a breakthrough in the international recognition of the seriousness of these crimes and an important result of the prosecution’s policy on sexual and gender-based crimes. “

The Lord’s Resistance Army, which started in Uganda as an anti-government rebellion, is accused of atrocities such as mass murder, recruiting children to fight and keeping girls as sex slaves.

At the height of their power, the group was a notoriously brutal ensemble whose members eluded Ugandan forces for years in the bush of northern Uganda.

When military pressure forced the LRA out of Uganda in 2005, the rebels dispersed across parts of central Africa.

An enigmatic leader

Over the years, reports have claimed that Kony was hiding in the Sudanese region of Darfur or in a remote corner of the Central African Republic, where LRA fighters continued to kill and kidnap in occasional raids into villages, and where Ongwen went arrested in 2015.

Kony gained international notoriety in 2012, when the US advocacy group Invisible Children recorded a viral video highlighting the crimes of the LRA.

By then, the group had already been weakened by desertions as it divided into smaller and highly mobile groups. The Ugandan army estimated in 2013 that the group had no more than a few hundred fighters.

“Today’s verdict is a reminder that the LRA’s top leader, Joseph Kony, remains a fugitive who has evaded justice for over 15 years,” Keppler said, calling on nations to re-commit to bringing him before the CPI. “Invisible Children said this week that 108 children abducted by the LRA are still missing.

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, president of the Gulu district in northern Uganda, told The Associated Press what was there “mixed reactions” among the local population.

Some were saddened that Ongwen faces years in prison despite being a victim of the insurgency himself, he said, while many others they cried for the children they don’t expect to see again.

“There are a lot of children you don’t know about. When something like this happens, it brings back painful memories,” Mapenduzi said, referring to Ongwen’s conviction.

Mapenduzi said he has a nephew who was kidnapped in 1996, and the boy’s mother still “screams” his name for some days, looking for him.

“From 1996 until now, we do not know if he is alive or dead,” the official said.

