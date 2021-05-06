Ugandan Dominic Ongwen has been found guilty of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity, and sentenced by the International Criminal Court to 25 years in prison. This commander of the Lord’s Liberation Army, Joseph Kony’s militia, has been spared life imprisonment for his status as a child soldier. In addition to his involvement in cases of murder, attempted murder and torture, the sentence declares his guilt proven in the case of sexual slavery, forced marriage and rape of seven women that he kept in his home.

The Court has taken into account that the 45-year-old inmate was kidnapped when he was only nine by this gang and that he grew up within the organization to become one of its main leaders. The Lord’s Liberation Army reached an international projection thanks to social networks in 2021. The NGO Invisible Children released a documentary in which it showed the ravages of this band in the north of the African country, where it carried out ‘raids’ that ended with the kidnapping of minors to enlist them in their ranks. Curiously, Kony’s fame came when his misdeeds had long since ended.

The White Ant



The conviction against Ongwen refers to armed incursions, dated 2004, against four internal displacement camps in Uganda and includes the testimony of 4,000 witnesses. The accused is also known as the White Ant because his surname means ‘born in the time of the white ant’ in the Acholi language. His capture shows the drift of this group, which has wandered through South Sudan, northern Congo and the Central African Republic, where it was arrested in 2015 by ‘Seleka’ militiamen.

The Lord’s Liberation Army, inspired by biblical fundamentalism, began its insurrection in 1987 with the aim of establishing a theocratic state in northern Uganda. His fight against the Army soon turned into a vast strategy of terror against the population. The guerrilla operations resulted in 40,000 kidnappings and the displacement of 1.8 million inhabitants. Its last remnants remain in the Central African Republic surviving from illegal mining and poaching.