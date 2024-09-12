A new episode may emerge in the case of the former chief personnel officer of the Ministry of Defense Kuznetsov

The former head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, is suspected of receiving a bribe from the CEO of the TK-Progress company, Suren Grigoryan, who is suspected of embezzling funds from the Defense Ministry. This was reported by TASS.

The agency’s source said that Grigoryan could have bribed the lieutenant general to obtain a contract for the reconstruction of a dormitory for cadets of the Krasnodar Higher Military School. Now the security forces have launched an investigation, as a result of which new cases may be opened against the men.

The former chief personnel officer of the Ministry of Defense was detained on May 13. He is accused of receiving bribes totaling 30.5 million rubles in the form of a house and a plot of land from businessman Lev Martirosyan. Kuznetsov does not admit his guilt.

Grigoryan was detained on September 11. He is suspected of embezzling more than seven million rubles from the Russian Ministry of Defense during the reconstruction of a dormitory for cadets.