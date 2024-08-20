Home policy

From: Laura May

Press Split

Donald Trump has demoted the USA’s most important military medal of honor. His former chief of staff Kelly is criticizing him for this ahead of the US election.

Washington – Former Trump Chief of Staff and retired Marine General John Kelly has criticized statements by the former President Donald Trump to the highest military honour. Less than three months before the US election 2024 Trump is likely to be hurt by such attacks from his own ranks, also because election observers have since predicted a neck-and-neck race with his opponent Kamala Harris go out.

Trump had spoken during an event in New Jersey on Thursday (15 August) about giving the multimillionaire and major donor to republican Miriam Adelson the Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian award. In this context, he said that this award was “actually much better” than the Medal of Honor, the USA’s highest military award. While Adelson could receive the medal as a “healthy and beautiful woman”, the soldiers were usually either wounded or dead.

Donald Trump risks votes from military circles with insult shortly before US election 2024

That is why the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is awarded to civilians, is “much better” than the Medal of Honor, which is awarded to military personnel. Donald Trump could lose important votes with his words shortly before the 2024 US election. Many soldiers and veterans felt insulted by this statement. Trump’s former chief of staff and Marine General John Kelly, for example, emphasized to CNNthat the two awards were “not even remotely comparable” and that there was “no equivalence whatsoever”.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

“Think of Normandy, Iwo Jima, Vietnam or Fallujah,” Kelly said. “The Medal of Honor is earned, not won, by incredibly brave actions on the battlefield under fire, typically by very young men who joined when others did not, to defend their country.” Their oath to the nation is essentially the same oath taken by the president, members of Congress, federal judges or even political appointees.

Trump before US election: “Recipient of medals of honor and often terribly wounded or dead”

The fact that soldiers swear to support the Constitution of the United States and to protect it against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and risk their lives in the process, must be taken seriously. “For the military, the oath is sacred and is taken with the understanding that if one remains true to one’s words, one could be seriously injured, captured or killed. No president, congressman, judge or political appointee – and certainly not a recipient of the Presidential Medal – is ever asked to sacrifice life and limb to protect the Constitution. The two awards are in no way comparable. Not even close,” said Kelly.

Trump subsequently tried to relativize his statementAt the weekend he told a local television station in Pennsylvania that he would prefer to be awarded the civilian medal himself because he had seen how poorly the recipients of the military Medal of Honor often fare. “The recipients of the Medal of Honor are often terribly wounded or dead. They are often dead. They get it posthumously.” Those who receive the Medal of Freedom, on the other hand, are often happy, beautiful and successful. (lm)