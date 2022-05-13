ROME. Those of the Atlantic Alliance are complex and assembly mechanisms, always centered on a double track, political and military. One who knows those mechanisms well is General Giorgio Battisti, who was the chief of staff of the NATO mission in Afghanistan during the years in which he was also commander of the NATO Rapid Reaction Army Corps in Italy. No longer on active duty, he is the president of the Military Commission of the Italian Atlantic Committee, a study center linked to the Alliance. Battisti is not too surprised by the brake activated by Turkey, “but Croatia has also expressed doubts”. Epper is struck by the reason given by Erdogan, namely that the entry of Finland and Sweden would be a “mistake” as was the entry of the archenemy Greece into NATO. “It does not tell us what this alleged error consists of, which they have lived with for seventy years anyway.”

Perhaps President Erdogan will refer to the gears that never go smoothly when Turkey and Greece are involved.

“As commander, I had officers and contingents from both countries with me and there was never a problem. On a military level, things have always gone smoothly. I do not exclude that there were specific orders, not to create problems. On the other hand we were in Afghanistan, the problems were quite different ».

And then Afghanistan represented a kind of neutral field for their respective national interests. The Turkish attitude in Iraq is said to be quite different.

“I can’t tell about Iraq. From Afghanistan, I can testify that the two contingents worked well together ».

So, as a commander, you didn’t have to do acrobatics to make them live together?

“I must have been lucky… Never. It must also have been the merit of a certain camaraderie that arises between soldiers, even from different countries, when one is sent to dangerous areas ».

Yet between Turks and Greeks they have always been sparks.

“And in fact, when they entered NATO, back in 1952, it was arranged to let them enter in unison”.

Because neither of them could exercise the right of veto over the other, probably. As it later happened for Cyprus.

“In fact, Cyprus is not a member of NATO. Its history is clear: Cyprus gained independence from Great Britain in 1960, but the tensions between the two communities have never ceased. If from that moment any Cypriot government had thought of joining the Alliance, there would have been a Turkish veto. After 1974, then, when the Cypriot military attempted a coup d’état to ask for annexation to Greece, and Turkey raided Northern Cyprus, the situation is frozen and a path to joining the Alliance is unimaginable. Few remember that in Cyprus there has been an interposition force of the Blue Helmets since then ».

Let us remember: the unanimity of the members is needed to welcome a new state into the Alliance. So are there always geopolitical assessments?

«The Treaty is explicit: one enters the Alliance by invitation; the aim is defensive, the new members must participate in the defense of the external borders of the Alliance and in general stability. A country, as it is now for Finland, perhaps even Sweden, can make a wish. But this is the starting point for a rather long journey of formal conversations and letters, in seven steps, which ends with a formal invitation to enter. In between there are the various passages and finally the ratifications of the national parliaments, today 30. The quality of the aspirants’ democracy is assessed. Respect for human rights. And of course, on a technical level, the state of the armed forces of those who would enter is verified ».

For the Balkan countries such as Albania or North Macedonia the antechamber was long.

“Precisely”.

On the other hand, issues that seem very rapid with Sweden and Finland.

“I just remember that both of those countries have been participating in NATO missions for some time, albeit as external members. Again to return to my experience in Afghanistan, the Swedish and Finnish contingents were integrated in the North under German command. And we clearly welcomed their authorities, military and political, when they were visiting Kabul. From a military point of view, they are armed forces that can be integrated immediately, as I hope will happen. I don’t think we need to talk about democratic guarantees ».

Excuse me general, but isn’t unanimism, which is a burden for the European Union, a problem for a NATO mission abroad?

“No, because unanimity is needed in the decision-making phase, the political one. Brussels draws up a mission; the governments evaluate it, and if they accept, with a formal vote, a transfer of sovereignty is triggered and the commander at that point exercises command in the field. It’s not like every time, every week, we start all over again. Obviously, however, if the mission changes in depth, from “peace keeping” to “combat” so to speak, then it is obvious that we are returning to the political level ».

But can individual participating States impose the famous “caveats”, restrictions, on the actions of their cotingenti?

“Sure. The “caveats” are many. To give some examples: there were those who forbade the use of their helicopters at night; or who forbade the use of armored vehicles to patrol urban centers. A European country that I will not mention had put 70 “caveats” on the use of its contingent in Afghanistan. They are restrictions that are imposed at the start, are declared, known to the other participants, and which remain secret from the outside ».

And how does a commander behave at that point?

«He arranges himself. He slaloms between the various national “caveats” and uses whoever can to reach the goal ».