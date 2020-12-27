Raipur: Ashok Singh, elder brother of former Chief Minister and National Vice President of BJP, Dr. Raman Singh, has died accidentally. Information about this has been tweeted by Raman Singh himself.

Ashok Singh was 67 years old who has been a retired officer of the bank. It is being told that he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after a health problem. After which he died during his treatment in a hospital in Delhi.

Raman Singh wrote in a tweet, “I have to inform with great sadness that today my elder brother Mr. Ashok Singh ji passed away accidentally during treatment in Delhi.” Today we have lost our guardian. Space in steps. ॐ Peace. “

